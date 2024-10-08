China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.