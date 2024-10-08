Citigroup Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $230.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.09.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $172.13 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $152.60 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,067 shares of company stock worth $4,995,912 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 103.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

