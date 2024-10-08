CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after buying an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473,977 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,817,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in CMS Energy by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

