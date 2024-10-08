Critical Review: ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ECD Automotive Design and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00 XPeng 0 1 4 1 3.00

ECD Automotive Design presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 718.18%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $9.42, indicating a potential downside of 27.98%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than XPeng.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A XPeng -21.64% -23.38% -10.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of XPeng shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and XPeng”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECD Automotive Design $25.73 million 1.37 -$1.60 million N/A N/A XPeng $36.24 billion 0.34 -$1.47 billion ($1.48) -8.84

ECD Automotive Design has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

Risk & Volatility

ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.58, meaning that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPeng has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECD Automotive Design beats XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECD Automotive Design

(Get Free Report)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services. In addition, it offers advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system; and vehicle systems comprising powertrains, and the electrical and electronic architecture. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

