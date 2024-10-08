Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $62.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,267.12. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 94.3% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 549,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 266,462 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 252.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 181,819 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,038,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 686,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,954,000 after buying an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.