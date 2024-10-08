Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $215.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $205.00.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.50.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $199.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.40 and a 200-day moving average of $195.27.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,842.5% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,801,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

