DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Given New $83.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DTM. Citigroup increased their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:DTM opened at $83.76 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $84.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 42.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 16.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 39.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

