ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ENG opened at $1.34 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 9,826.93% and a negative net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

