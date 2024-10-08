Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$8.80 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.80 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQX. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.83.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

