Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$8.80 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.80 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQX. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Price Performance
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.