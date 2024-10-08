Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
