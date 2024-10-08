Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Genesco Price Performance
Genesco stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. Genesco has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $318.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.40.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Genesco
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
