HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HDB stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HDFC Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,197 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $166,709,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,488,000 after buying an additional 2,391,343 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100,691.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,748,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,998 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

