Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

