IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised IMAX to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie increased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

