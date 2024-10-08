Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) versus CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Head to Head Survey

Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX – Get Free Report) and CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovation Pharmaceuticals and CureVac”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Innovation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovation Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CureVac $65.86 million 10.13 -$281.58 million ($1.33) -2.24

Innovation Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CureVac.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovation Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CureVac -422.66% -57.18% -38.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Innovation Pharmaceuticals and CureVac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

17.3% of CureVac shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of CureVac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovation Pharmaceuticals and CureVac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovation Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CureVac 0 3 1 0 2.25

CureVac has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.57%. Given CureVac’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CureVac is more favorable than Innovation Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

CureVac beats Innovation Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. Its lead drug candidate is Brilacidin, a therapeutic for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection, and COVID-19. The company has a license agreement with Alfasigma S.p.A.; and collaborative research agreement with Fox Chase Chemical Diversity Center, Inc. The company was formerly known as Cellceutix Corporation and changed its name to Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. in June 2017. Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

About CureVac

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza. The company develops CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck; and CVGBM for treating cancer. CureVac N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.