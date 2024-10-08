Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $165.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.22.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $149.35. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.06.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,655,000 after buying an additional 1,004,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 481,826 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $18,335,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

