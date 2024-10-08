Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $77.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

