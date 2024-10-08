Lennar Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Lennar has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennar to earn $15.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Lennar Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LEN opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.65 and a 200-day moving average of $165.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.11.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

