LGI Homes’ (LGIH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.00.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 12.63. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $136.89.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 32.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $130,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

