LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 64.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after buying an additional 213,749 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 48.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,614,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

