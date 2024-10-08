Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

MRNS has been the topic of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.85 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $101.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

