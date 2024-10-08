Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS) Announces GBX 0.57 Dividend

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Microlise Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:SAAS opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11,740.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Microlise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.04 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.33).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.75) target price on shares of Microlise Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

