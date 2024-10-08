MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.80 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MNSO. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.90.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MNSO opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

