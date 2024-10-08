Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MBLY. Morgan Stanley raised Mobileye Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mobileye Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America lowered Mobileye Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

