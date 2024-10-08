Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $118.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MS. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.68.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 67.40%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,710.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,326. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

