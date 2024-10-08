Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $691.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $650.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

NFLX opened at $701.92 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $725.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $676.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $372,293,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

