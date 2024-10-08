NewtekOne, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

NewtekOne has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.5% per year over the last three years. NewtekOne has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NewtekOne to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. NewtekOne has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $81.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $80,652.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,917,027.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 48,283 shares of company stock valued at $569,472. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

