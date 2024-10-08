Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.92.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,421. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,621,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after acquiring an additional 184,864 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.