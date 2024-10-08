Onex Co. (ONEXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on October 31st

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Onex Price Performance

Onex stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.55. Onex has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 70.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

