Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $737.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.95.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee acquired 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 590,082 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $15,677,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,240,000. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 418,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

