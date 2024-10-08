Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives $24.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGY. Benchmark started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $250.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tami Rosen sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $117,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,539.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tami Rosen sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $117,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,751 shares in the company, valued at $819,539.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $183,643.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 433,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,368.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,453 shares of company stock valued at $973,545. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

