PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $21.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,015,637 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,014. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,015,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,014. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,262 shares of company stock worth $1,532,553. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Quarry LP raised its stake in PagerDuty by 1,537.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $114,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

