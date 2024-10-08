Piper Sandler Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $305.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $281.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $280.22.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $277.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.87. Chubb has a 52 week low of $205.64 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.