Propel (TSE:PRL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Propel from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday.
Propel Price Performance
Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Propel had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. Analysts expect that Propel will post 5.2716469 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Propel Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.
About Propel
Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.
