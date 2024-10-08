Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KWR stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,751,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 96,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

