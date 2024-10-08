Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 8.4 %

REED stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

