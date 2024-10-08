Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $1,260.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REGN. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,119.00.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $996.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,125.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,037.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,399,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

