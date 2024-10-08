Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA BRW opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
