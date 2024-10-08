Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BRW opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

