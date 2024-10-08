Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $117.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 237,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,502,000 after buying an additional 86,138 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

