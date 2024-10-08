Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Renew from GBX 1,200 ($15.70) to GBX 1,250 ($16.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RNWH
Renew Price Performance
About Renew
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Renew
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.