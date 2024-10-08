Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Renew from GBX 1,200 ($15.70) to GBX 1,250 ($16.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Renew Price Performance

About Renew

LON:RNWH opened at GBX 1,120 ($14.66) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,078.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,038.01. The firm has a market cap of £886.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,806.45 and a beta of 1.06. Renew has a one year low of GBX 672 ($8.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,150 ($15.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

