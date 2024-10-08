SLF Realisation Fund Limited (SLFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on October 22nd

SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 60.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SLF Realisation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SLFX stock opened at GBX 4.30 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.97 million and a P/E ratio of -85.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.46. SLF Realisation Fund has a one year low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 4.51 ($0.06).

