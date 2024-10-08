Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.74.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,582.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,538 shares of company stock worth $3,449,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after buying an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after buying an additional 223,936 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Snowflake by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,459,000 after acquiring an additional 573,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $258,957,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average of $135.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.