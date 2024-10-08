Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.74.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after buying an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after buying an additional 223,936 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Snowflake by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,459,000 after acquiring an additional 573,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $258,957,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average of $135.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 0.83.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
