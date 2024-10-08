StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK opened at $20.01 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

