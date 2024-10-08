StockNews.com Downgrades Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Hold

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

FRD stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.37. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

In other news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,251.29. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,251.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joe L. Williams bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $43,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,771.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $134,261 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

