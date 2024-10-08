StockNews.com Downgrades Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Hold

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Friedman Industries Price Performance
FRD stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.37. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.52.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
