StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EGRX opened at $0.65 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $71,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

