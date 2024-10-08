StockNews.com Upgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

GPRK opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.74 million. Analysts predict that GeoPark will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,246,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 3,251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,161 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

