Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

GPCR opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44 and a beta of -3.53.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.