SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.04. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

