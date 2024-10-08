Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TVE. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.83. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.76 and a 52-week high of C$4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.66%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$29,367.20. Insiders have bought a total of 28,173 shares of company stock valued at $107,945 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

