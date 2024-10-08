Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Stock Performance
TANH opened at $0.18 on Friday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.
Tantech Company Profile
